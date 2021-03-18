Who says you can’t be friends with your ex? Things may not always work out between Hollywood’s most well-known couples, but there’s not always a dramatic public split. Over the years, many stars have stayed close with their past significant others and even shared well wishes on their birthdays!

Demi Lovato, for one, dated Wilmer Valderrama for nearly six years until calling it quits in June 2016. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as friends,” the former couple’s joint social media statement read at the time. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”

Despite their split, the That ’70s Show alum still made a point to show up for his ex at her 25th birthday party a year later. Wilmer may not have shared a birthday tribute for Demi at the time, but an Instagram Stories post from August 2017 showed the actor posing alongside his ex and some friends for a photo booth pic. As the years went on, the pair fell out of touch, but there’s no bad blood between them. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best,” the “Skyscraper” songstress said during an April 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “But we’re not in each other’s lives [anymore].”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian had a similar experience with Tristan Thompson. Although they’ve since gotten back together, the NBA star gushed over his ex in a birthday tribute posted via Instagram in June 2019. Tristan uploaded the photo months after they split in February 2019 after news broke that he cheated on the Good American cofounder with Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True,” the NBA star wrote at the time. “She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

The couple reconciled their relationship in August 2020, and have been going strong ever since.

These aren’t the only examples of friendly exes in Hollywood! Scroll through our gallery to see which celebs wished their former flames a happy birthday.