Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True

It’s no secret that celebrities are chronic over-sharers. From talking about their sex toys to being candid about their, ahem, bathroom habits, stars keep nothing secret, including their crazy sex stories.

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kathy Griffin and other celebs all have NSFW tales you won’t believe they made public.

When asked during an interview with theSkimm in April 2021 what the secret to a great marriage is, Luke Bryan teased, “Communicate and make-up sex.” The country singer has been married to Caroline Boyer since December 2006 and the couple share two sons, Thomas and Tatum. But just where do celebs do the deed? Turns out, they’re pretty open about that too.

Keep scrolling to see stars’ craziest sex stories!