Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Chris Lopez, said they had sex in a doctor‘s office during a NSFW new episode of his “P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast.

The father of two, 27, who shares sons Lux, 3, and Romello Creed, 12 months, with the MTV personality, spoke out about it on Thursday, August 9.

“I ain’t going to lie. I even forgot about this s–t,” he said while reflecting on their intimate times. “We were going, for like, an ultrasound [appointment]. The doctor slid out, and I was just sitting there looking at her.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

“It was quick,” Chris added, noting it was a spur-of-the-moment hookup. Kailyn did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Several fans started talking about his candid confession after the Instagram account Teen Mom Shade Room reposted a clip from his latest episode, pointing out that Kailyn, 29, dished about their private times during a previous episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

Kailyn and Chris are known for having quite a complicated relationship history. The pair started dating in 2016, and went on to welcome their first child together, Lux, in August 2017.

Following their eldest son’s arrival, they tried to make their romance work but ended up parting ways because they couldn’t see eye to eye. After finding out she was pregnant with their second child together, the Pothead Haircare founder was unsure about allowing Chris to be present at Creed’s birth in July 2020 but ended up having him in the delivery room for the special moment after all.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram; Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

“I just feel like, if I didn’t allow him to be there [at] that moment, I would never have the opportunity — neither one of us would have the opportunity to take it back or change it,” Kailyn exclusively told In Touch in August 2020. “I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there. And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent.”

More recently, fans got to watch the exes settle their custody arrangement with the help of a judge on the season finale of Teen Mom 2 in July 2021. Although the former flames weren’t allowed to share the verdict on TV or on social media, Kailyn said she felt good about “handling things much better now.”

“I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago,” she explained to the cameras. “I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”