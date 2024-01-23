Love Is Blind star Mashall Glaze has found his pod-mate for life! The Netflix star is engaged to his girlfriend, Chay Barnes, after more than one year of dating.

“The journey to ‘Happily Ever After’ started on 12.23.23,” Marshall, 28, announced on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos featuring a skyscraper-lined engagement photo shoot on Tuesday, January 23. In the snaps, his new fiancée wore a gorgeous beaded white gown, while the reality TV alum opted for a classic tan suit.

In a follow-up post, Marshall shared more details of the romantic proposal, writing, “Such a special day. She had no idea.” Footage captured the couple as they walked into a candlelit room, covered in roses before cameras captured her shock in reading the words “Marry Me” in big golden letters.

Underneath the post, the reality TV universe ignited as both Bachelor and Love Is Blind alums flooded the post with their well-wishes for the newly engaged couple.

“THERE IT IS love to see it,” Justin Glaze, Marshall’s cousin and Bachelor alum, commented. Meanwhile, fellow LIB season 4 alum Micah Lussier wrote, “Been waiting to see the pics, obsessed with you two. The most amazing people that make the most loving couple!”

According to her Instagram bio, Marshall’s future wife is a nurse practitioner and earned her doctorate in nursing practice.

The Netflix alum went public with his new romance in July 2023 following his split with Jackelina Bonds on season 4 of the dating show.

“One year of laughing, crying, adjusting, communicating, healing …” Marshall captioned the post, marking their first anniversary. “Our journey to where we are today is a testament of resilience and unconditional love for one another. Cheers to Year One and cheers to many more.”

During season 4, which premiered in March 2023, fans watched as Marshall and Jackelina created a strong bond while in the pods but their relationship quickly dissipated once they got into the “real world.”

After a heated conversation about the lack of sex in their relationship, Jackie made it clear that she preferred a “more aggressive” partner.

Things got even more complicated once Josh, Jackie’s former flame from the pods, came back into the picture and proclaimed his feelings for her. The dental assistant admitted she “chose wrong” after meeting Josh in person. Jackie and Marshall ultimately called it quits before making it to their wedding day and Jackie pursued a relationship with Josh following her time on the series.