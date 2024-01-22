Ruby Bhogal, a former finalist on The Great British ​Baking Show, is engaged to TV host James Stewart.

“POV : you’re prancing around New York unaware you’re about to be proposed to,” Ruby, 34, began her Sunday, January 21 Instagram announcement, under a video of James secretly holding a ring up behind her as she walked ahead.

Ruby added that while she wished the couple had a “romantic story to go alongside it,” she was struck with food poisoning symptoms “5 minutes before” James popped the question.

“I was about to have a bridesmaid moment running across the street (iykyk) so yay for love and yay for uncooked chicken in NYC,” Ruby continued her caption.

She concluded her post with an earnest, “I love this life.”

Ruby explained she had been “hiding [her] hand” in her recent social media posts as she waited to tell their family and friends before sharing the news with fans. “It’s taken me about 3 weeks to tell most of my family whilst it took James a whole 3 minutes,” she joked.

“Time to start planning a big FAT Indian wedding but all I’m thinking about is the CAKE am I right?!” the reality star added, in reference to her career as a baker.

The photo carousel above the announcement included a series of humorous photos of the opened ring box, taken by James just out of Ruby’s view leading up to the big moment. In one photo, Ruby is seen brushing her teeth in the background as the ring sits on the couple’s hotel bed in the foreground.

“Managed to take this thing around the whole of the East Coast without her knowing — I’m available for espionage,” James captioned an Instagram Story about his surprise proposal.

After making it to the finals during the 2018 season of The Great British ​Baking Show, Ruby began her own baking blog called The Last Bite, where she offers readers “delicious, achievable recipes” for home bakers. Ruby has presented her recipes in columns ranging from GQ to The Times.

She has also appeared on ITV’s This Morning and was a regular chef on Channel 4’s daytime series Steph’s Packed Lunch, which aired its final episode in December 2023.

Ruby’s first cookbook, One Bake, Two Ways, which will include 50 of her unique recipes and how to make plant-based alternatives of each, is set to be released on June 4, 2024.

James is both a TV presenter and climate and science expert, who has made frequent appearances on BBC Morning Live, BBC Sport, Channel 4 and the children’s television network CBBC.