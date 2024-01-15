Another Bachelor Nation alum is off the market! Romeo Alexander, who appeared on season 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021, is engaged to Caroline Sullivan.

The couple confirmed their engagement at the end of December 2023, and further opened up about Romeo’s romantic New York City proposal with an emerald cut engagement ring on Monday, January 15.

“I was sure that Caroline had already figured everything out,” Romeo, 34, told People. “But I knew I had to continue doing what I could to confuse her in order to keep an element of surprise.” The reality star got down on one knee in Central park on December 27, 2023.

“I was completely shocked,” Caroline admitted. “Romeo told me we were going to dinner at a nice restaurant near Central Park and that I had to wear something fancy. My sister was in town and leaving that day, so he suggested we show her around the park before dinner. When we got to the location, this amazing photographer was pretending to do a photo shoot and generously asked us if we wanted a picture. That is when he dropped down on one knee. It was perfect.”

Caroline’s sister helped Romeo pick out the perfect sparkler after he nailed down his fiancée’s ring size. “I took Caroline to 5th Avenue as she had never seen it during the holidays and I think it’s when New York is at its prettiest,” he explained. “I took her into some stores to get a sense of her style and ring size, but I eventually bought it from a friend in the diamond district.”

Caroline added, “I’ve always loved emerald cut rings. Romeo knew that because my sister was secretly helping him. One night we made a spontaneous stop at Tiffany’s just to be festive and that’s how he got my ring size.”

Now that the engagement has had a few weeks to sink in, Romeo and Caroline are in wedding planning mode. “We have started thinking about a Paris wedding in early 2025,” she dished. “We have so many beautiful memories together in France with his family. Romeo is half French, so it just feels right to have our wedding there. I haven’t even begun to think about details yet, but I know it will be a big wedding.”

Before settling down with his fiancée, Romeo dated Michelle Young on The Bachelorette. After being eliminated during week 4, he returned for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2022. The mathematician was involved in a love triangle with Jill Chin and Kira Mengistu in Mexico.

Romeo chose Jill, 28, over Kira, 33, when he gave her his rose at the first rose ceremony and Kira was eliminated. However, after Jill formed a connection with Jacob Rapini, Romeo was left alone. Kira returned to the show to pursue Jacob, but when he told her he was going to stick it out with Jill instead, she and Romeo reconnected. They left the beach together and decided to pursue a relationship outside of the show. In December 2022, Kira and Romeo announced that they had broken up.