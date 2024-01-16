The Bold and the Beautiful alum Ashleigh Brewer is an engaged woman! The soap star announced her engagement to film producer Mark Bauch after almost two years of dating.

“The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!” Ashleigh, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 15, alongside a carousel of photos. “We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch.” In the shots, the couple were outside and dressed warmly as they looked at each other endearingly before snapping a photo of them sharing a sweet kiss.

Several of her former soap star costars, including Annika Noelle, who plays Hope Logan on the long-running soap, were quick to send their well-wishes to the newly engaged pair.

“Congratulations Ash!!!” Annika, 37, wrote under the carousel of photos. Lawrence Saint-Victor, who has portrayed Carter Walton on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2013, added, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright, added, “Congrats!!!”

Mark shared the announcement via his private Instagram Story, adding, “How did I get so lucky? Love you, Ashleigh,” according to Soaps in Depth.

Ashleigh and Mark went public with their romance in May 2022 after the soap veteran shared sweet memories on social media from a trip to Big Sur, California.

“Big Sur,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the outing, adding a white heart and Mark’s Instagram handle. In the snaps, the duo smiled as they enjoyed nature in a picturesque cabin in the forest.

Almost a year later, the actress shared another sweet snap of them frolicking in the snow, writing, “I love you like crazy! HBD”

Ashleigh appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2014 to 2018, with her most recent project being a 47-episode run on the Australian soap Home and Away. Prior to her relationship with the film producer, the soap actress was linked to Hollywood executive Zac Frognowski.

As for her future husband, Mark is most known for his 2019 National Geographic Nobel Peace Prize short film Into the Fire, which documented an all-female team of Yazidi deminers as they searched for “booby traps in bombed-out buildings,” according to the description on the website. The project was later nominated for a 2020 Critics Choice Award.

Mark is currently in pre-production for Spooked, a project that he is helming alongside director Peter Foott and writer Tyler Burton Smith, according to his IMDb page.

Apart from Ashleigh’s recent engagement, The Bold and the Beautiful family recently celebrated the milestone of another alum — star Matthew Atkinson‘s wedding. The actor, who plays Thomas Forrester onscreen, married Brytnee Ratledge in a Lake Tahoe ceremony in November 2023.