ioan gruffudd is engaged to bianca wallace after divorce

Ioan Gruffudd is engaged! The actor’s fiancée, Bianca Wallace, confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 20.

“The most precious thing happened …” Bianca, 31, captioned the photo. In the image, she and Ioan, 50, are nearly kissing with big smiles on their faces. Her left hand is held up to the camera with her engagement ring on full display. The three-stoned ring features two diamonds and one green stone in the middle.

Bianca responded to some comments on her post and confirmed that Ioan “sure did” choose the “unique” ring. She also noted that the proposal was a “super adorable shock” and said that she’d share details “one day soon.”

iambiancawallace/Instagram

Ioan and Bianca went public with their relationship in October 2021, seven months after he filed for divorce from Alice Evans. The exes, who share daughters Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10, met in 1999 and tied the knot in 2007. Their divorce was finalized in July 2023, although the filing was in “status only,” as the estranged couple had not agreed on a settlement yet.

Things were messy between Ioan and Alice amid their divorce, with Ioan filing a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against his ex in February 2022. He accused Alice of previously threatening to “sell false stories about [him] to the press and destroy [him] and [his] career” if he filed for divorce. Alice pleaded guilty to two charges of violating the restraining order, but the case was dropped in March 2023.

In May 2023, Ella filed a restraining order against her dad and Bianca, claiming that she was injured after an incident at Ioan’s home. A temporary restraining order was issued at the time, but Ella lost her bid for the domestic violence restraining order in July 2023.

Despite these ups and downs, the Titanic star’s relationship with Bianca, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, has flourished. She gushed over how supportive he was amid her illness in a 2022 interview.

“It’s not an easy illness,” Bianca admitted. “I’m more proud of the partners. I feel more sorry to the partners of people with MS because for us you have to face it, you genuinely don’t know what it’s going to be like. But when you’ve got an amazing support system, everything’s different, everything changes. I feel very lucky to be with someone so supportive. It’s amazing. I haven’t had this before. To have someone who is understanding is incredible.”