Migos rapper Takeoff has died after being fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, November 1. He was 28 years old.

The artist (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was killed during a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston. Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed Takeoff was the victim killed during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Group member Quavo, who is Takeoff’s uncle, was also in attendance and was unharmed during the incident. According to photos published by the outlet, the 31-year-old rapper (real name Quavious Keyate Marshall) could be seen kneeling by someone after the incident. The floor appeared to be splattered with blood.

Houston police confirmed that one victim, a man, was found deceased upon arrival with a gunshot wound to the “head or neck.” Two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals. 40 to 50 people were at the location where the shooting took place around 2:40 a.m.

Takeoff and Quavo had attended a private party on the third floor of the venue. According to a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, the event ended around 1 a.m., but the party continued for about another hour as the crowd cleared out.

“That’s when the shooting occurred,” the spokesperson said, per CNN. “We are still in the process and early stages of this investigation, trying to gather all the information we can, and we are looking to the public’s help.”

The spokesperson noted that they didn’t know the Migos artists were “involved in the shooting,” but they are still in “the early process of the investigation.” There were reportedly security guards nearby who heard the gunshots but did not see the shooter.

The third member of Migos and Takeoff’s cousin, Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus), was not with the group and had shared videos via his Instagram Stories attending trick-or-treating events with his and wife Cardi B‘s two children.

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset formed their group in 2008 under the name Polo Club. They morphed into Migos by the time they released their 2011 album Juug Season. They found widespread fame with 2013’s “Versace” before their 2016 song “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, became a No. 1 hit on the airwaves.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Although the “Stir Fry” artist did not appear to have any children, he was beloved by his family.

“He is outspoken with the people he f–k with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else,” Offset told Rolling Stone in 2018. “He analyze a lot, that’s why I think his raps be so strong. Takeoff got some strong s–t. He’s just powerful.”