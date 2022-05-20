Survivor: Thailand runner-up Clay Jordan died on Thursday, May 19, his daughter, Shanda Jordan, announced on Facebook.

“Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride!” she wrote via Facebook that day. “Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!”

Just one day prior, Shanda wrote in a separate Facebook post that her father was in the ICU.

“Please say prayers for my Dad,” she asked her Facebook friends. “He is in [the] ICU and having a hard time. God has a plan, and whichever way that may be, I just do not want him to suffer. Please say prayers. I will update more later. Thank you everyone.”

In addition to Shanda, Jordan is also survived by son Andy Jordan. The former Survivor contestant was a restaurant owner from Monroe, Louisiana, and was 46 years old when he was cast for season 5 of the hit reality series in 2002. While he was one of the older competitors, Jordan lasted 39 days during the season and finished in second place behind winner Brian Heidik.

After the show came to an end, Jordan described his “crazy experience” to People.

“Who’d ever think that someone like me would be running around on the beach in Thailand?” he asked after the season finale premiered in December 2002. “I feel very blessed to have had this experience and I’d do it all over again!!”

Earlier this year, Jordan’s wife, Linda Jordan, also died.

“My beautiful sweet, loving mom went to heaven Thursday, February 17, 2022,” Shanda wrote on Facebook on February 18 before mentioning her mother’s illness. “I am still in shock and my heart aches so very much, but I find comfort in that she isn’t hurting or having to deal with her kidney disease any longer. We will have an official obituary soon, but wanted to give out information on her arrangements.”

Three weeks beforehand, Linda announced via Facebook that she and her husband were dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Clay has had COVID for six days and I have had it [for] five days,” Linda noted on January 25. “It is kicking my butt! I can’t wait to feel like a human again. Prayers please. All I can do is sleep!”

After announcing the death of her father on May 19, Shanda followed up with a separate statement on Facebook.

“I am just so heartbroken,” she wrote on Friday, May 20. “Dad, it is so hard to let you go, but I know you are now with Mom again and not hurting. I love you endlessly. My HERO! I love you!”