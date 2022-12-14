Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was best known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died at the age of 40, In Touch can confirm.​

The choreographer and musician died at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records. Sources confirmed to In Touch that tWitch checked into the Oak Creek Inn in Encino, Los Angeles, on Monday, December 12. When he did not check out at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and did not answer his hotel room door after repeated attempts, hotel management opened the room. The popular dancer’s body was discovered upon entry and police were called immediately.

The manager of the Oak Creek Inn exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, December 14, that when tWitch checked in, “Everything was normal.” Noting that nothing seemed out of the ordinary, the manager confirmed that the popular dancer was by himself and paid $122 for his room.

The DJ’s cause of death was later ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, listing a gunshot wound to the head. The Oak Creek Inn manager told In Touch that they were present throughout the evening and did not hear anything alarming coming from the rooms. The case is now closed, and the inn will be not be renting rooms out for the next week.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, ran into an LAPD station on December 13 and frantically explained that Boss had left their home without his car. She noted that the behavior was out of character for him.

Soon after, police were called to the scene of a shooting that took place at a Los Angeles hotel. Boss was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is survived by Holker and their kids Maddox and Zaia. Meanwhile, Boss was also a stepdad to Holker’s eldest daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

Boss and Holker met during season 7 of popular dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance and tied the knot in 2013, while they celebrated their nine-year anniversary on December 10. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker wrote via Instagram alongside a video from their wedding day. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

The Alabama native also shared a tribute to his wife on their anniversary, writing, “Happy anniversary my love.”

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker, 34, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, December 14. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker concluded her statement with a message to Boss.”Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she said.

Boss was best known for DJing on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime show, which he began doing in 2014. Throughout his time on the show, Boss regularly interacted with DeGeneres, 64, and her guests, while he even occasionally filled in as a guest host until the show ended in 2022. In 2020, the host promoted him to be an executive producer on the show.

Prior to his stint on the talk show, Boss competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and ended the season as the runner-up. He also served as a judge on the popular show, with the official SYTYCD Twitter account paying tribute to him in the wake of his passing.

“We will always remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. We grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. tWitch, we will miss you dearly,” the FOX account posted.

Additionally, he acted in films including Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution and Magic Mike XXL and guest starred on the television shows Bones, Drop Dead Diva, Love, Modern Family and Young & Hungry.

Boss also served as a host for several specials, including Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings on Disney+ alongside Holker.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

