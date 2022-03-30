The Wanted’s lead singer, Tom Parker, tragically died at just 33 years old following a battle with a brain tumor, wife Kelsey Parker announced in a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Kelsey wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 30. “Our hearts are broken. Tom was the [center] of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

She continued in her message, “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

The band also paid tribute to their friend’s tragic passing via Instagram that day.

“Max [George], Jay [McGuiness], Siva [Kaneswaran], Nathan [Sykes] and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his bandmates … He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel.”

The late “Glad You Came” artist had just openly discussed his health condition on Instagram nine days prior to his death to promote his upcoming memoir, Hope.

“Hi, I’m Tom Parker,” he began his emotional video, featuring a preview of his book. “A lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband and a son that’s battling brain cancer. My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It’s a book about living. It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt [sic], and living your best life no matter what.”

At the end of his post, Tom also indicated the book is intended to “show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds.”

In October 2020, the U.K. native announced his glioblastoma diagnosis via Instagram, explaining why he had been “quiet on social media for a few weeks.”

“There’s no easy way to say this, but I’ve been diagnosed with a brain [tumor], and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he wrote, before informing fans that he and Kelsey were “gonna fight this all the way” and that they didn’t “want your sadness.”

By November 2021, the couple, who share daughter Aurelia Rose and son Bodhi Thomas, gave fans a more optimistic update, with Tom mentioning the tumor was “under control.”

“We [got] the results from my latest scan … and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE,” Tom captioned a family photo of him holding Aurelia and Kelsey smiling with Bodhi in front of a backdrop of balloons. “We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point, a year or so into this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight.”