Long-ago lovers! Dax Shepard revealed on his podcast, “Armchair Expert,” that he dated Ashley Olsen about “15 [or] 16 years ago.” The actor opened up about what it was like to be in a relationship with the actress.

“She’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” Dax, 47, gushed during his podcast on Monday, February 28. The Parenthood actor was speaking with his cohost Monica Padman about Ashley’s clothing line, The Row, when the topic of their past relationship came up.

“When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way. So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s—t and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive.”

Dax continued, “[Ashley and Mary-Kate are] sarcastic. I would imagine, on the surface, that’s a pretty weird pairing but she’s super funny, sarcastic and intelligent. And they are major f—king bosses.”

The Bless This Mess star also confessed that he had never seen the fashion designer’s role on the hit popular sitcom, Full House. “I luckily never saw that show,” he admitted. “Because I probably wouldn’t have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby. I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty.”

Dax married actress Kristen Bell in October 2013, after four years of engagement and six years of dating. The couple share two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7. The comedian started his podcast four years ago, with wife Kristen as his first guest. The pair has starred in numerous films together, including When in Rome, The Boss, Chips, Veronica Mars, and Hit and Run.

Ashley, 35, has been dating boyfriend Louis Eisner since 2017, after meeting through mutual high school friends. The It Takes Two star created her fashion line, The Row, with twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen in 2006. The twins have starred in numerous films together since before the age of 1, with their last on-screen appearance at age 17 in the 2004 hit film New York Minute.