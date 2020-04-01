Gone too soon. Adam Schlesinger, widely known for his band Fountains of Wayne and their hit “Stacy’s Mom,” has sadly died at the age of 52 following coronavirus complications. His attorney, Josh Grier, confirmed the tragic news to TMZ on April 1.

This heartbreaking development comes shortly after he was hospitalized for the respiratory illness. “Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family,” the performer’s loved ones told USA TODAY in a statement prior to his untimely death. “Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”

The star made a name for himself in the music industry as a founding member of Fountains of Wayne. Their single “Stacy’s Mom” was a huge hit and garnered so much success, the band earned two nominations for Grammy Awards in 2003 for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group performance. The group has released a total of five studio albums, the most recent being “Sky Full of Holes” which dropped in 2011.

Schlesinger also impressively won two Emmys for songs written for the 2012 and 2013 Tony Awards telecasts. On top of that, he won another in 2019 for helping write “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal” for the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The bass player previously scored an Oscar nomination in 1997 for helping write the theme song on the film That Thing You Do! Furthermore, Schlesinger was nominated for two Tony Awards, proving how incredibly skilled he was.

After hearing of his passing, several fans took to Twitter to share their condolences. “The first Fountains of Wayne album was SO important to me in high school and finally getting to see them at metropol (rosebud?) in college was one of my favorite shows,” one wrote.

“I ordered the first Fountains of Wayne album from the BMG catalog when I was 14. It’s a masterpiece. The dude was beyond talented. What he did in movies and TV is astounding. This is such a bummer,” another expressed.

The rocker is survived by his two children. Rest in peace.

