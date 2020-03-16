Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The actor shared the news via Twitter on Monday, March 16, revealing he is now in isolation after being exposed to the illness.

“This morning, I got some test results back,” he admits, while seated next to his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba. “It sucks, listen I’m doing OK. Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’s doing OK. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday they tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”

“Look this is serious, now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands,” the star continues, explaining the importance of taking the necessary precautions so people can help prevent the spreading of the virus.

Fever, cough and shortness of breath are all symptoms that can appear within two weeks of exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’ve told our families, they’re very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues and you know, transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” Elba concluded. “Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bulls–t but now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other.”

The writer, 47, also noted how he will keep the world in the loop throughout this process, adding, “This is real. I just wanted to share my news with you guys and keep you updated.”

This surprising development comes shortly after actress Olga Kurylenko announced she contracted the coronavirus. Amid the pandemic, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, also revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling for work.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star said in his announcement. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he added. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”