Get well soon. Tom Hanks revealed he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus while taking to Instagram with a statement on Wednesday, March 11. The actor said they both have been experiencing symptoms, so they decided to visit the doctor, and ultimately confirmed they contracted COVID-19.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star, 63, wrote. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The star has been staying in Australia during pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, as he plays the iconic singer’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker in the movie. Now, Hanks and Wilson, 63, will be quarantined for safety purposes.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” the acclaimed filmmaker continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

After hearing the unfortunate news, several fans sent their well-wishes in the comments. “Rest well and [I] hope isolation is not too taxing for you,” one wrote. “Love and prayers to everyone and the Hanx,” a second added. “Omg. Prayers for you both!!! I need y’all to overcome this,” a third social media user chimed in.

In light of this recent development, Warner Bros. Pictures also released a statement. “We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” they wrote, per Deadline.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual,” they concluded. “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”