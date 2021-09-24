Taking the high road? Kim Kardashian has seemingly responded to the shade Debra Messing threw after it was announced the reality TV star would be hosting Saturday Night Live this season.

On Thursday, September 23, Kim, 40, shared a screenshot of her “Entire OG Family” group chat in which her mother, Kris Jenner, shared a passage from the New Testament which read, “Romans 12:17-28. If someone has done you wrong, do not repay them with more wrong. Try to do things in such a way that everyone can see you are good and honorable. Do everything possible on your part to live in peace with everybody.”

The Skims founded replied, “Needed this today mom.”

Kris, 65, allegedly sends the family group chat a passage from the Bible every day, but this one may be in response to the Will and Grace star’s recent tweet.

On Wednesday, September 22, SNL announced all the hosts for October for their upcoming 47th season, premiering on October 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum will host the second episode of the season with musical guest Halsey on October 9.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show or album launch,” Debra, 53, tweeted following the news. “Am I missing something?”

Debra’s comments didn’t seem to shake Kim’s resolve.

“OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL,” Kim tweeted following the announcement. “I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

This is not the first time The Wedding Date actress has responded to casting news. When it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing Lucille Ball in the upcoming film, Being the Ricardos, she responded to a fan’s tweet that read “choosing to believe that [Debra] was unavailable.”

“Oh no, I’m available,” Debra replied.

Another follower quoted a Variety article in which the actress says she never thought of playing the I Love Lucy icon, stating, “She is untouchable.”

“Ummmmmm, I changed my mind,” the Smash actress responded, adding an emoji sticking its tongue out.

Of course, Kim K. isn’t the first person hosting who isn’t an actor, singer or there to promote something. SNL often has hosts that make both fans and cast members raise an eyebrow. Elon Musk infamously hosted last season. Other untraditional hosts include Donald Trump, Al Gore and Forbes editor-in-chief Steve Forbes, to name a few.

In 1977, a true “non-celebrity” hosted the show — an 80-year-old grandmother named Miskel Spillman hosted after she won the show’s “Anyone Can Host” contest. Her winning entry read, “I’m 80 years old. I need one more cheap thrill, since my doctor told me I only have another 25 years left.”