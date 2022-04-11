Getting called out — again. Kim Kardashian was accused of Photoshop on Sunday, April 10, after posting a tropical picture of her wearing pink Skims and holding a lei in her hand.

“Aloha,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, captioned the snap. Her friend Jonathan Cheban — otherwise known as FOODGOD — commented on the snap, writing, “Hawaii and Miami look exactly the same LOL.”

A few eagle-eyed fans also took to the comments section and called out Kim for seemingly over-editing the photo.“Something is off about this picture … ” one person wrote. Another claimed, “Airbrushed pics like always! U can tell zooming in on the pics.”

A third commenter added, “I wanna see the non photoshopped picture Kim.” Kim did not write back to any commenters and her rep did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While some fans called out Kim for the apparent edits, others praised The Kardashians star. One person wondered, “I don’t understand why they all do this to their photos. … They’re fine without all the edits.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kim — or members of the Kardashian-Jenner family — have been accused of photoshopping their social media posts. In fact, some Skims customers called her out after apparently heavily editing Tyra Banks in her latest campaign for the brand. On April 4, Tyra, 48, was introduced as the face of the Icon Campaign alongside Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.

“Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first ever joint campaign,” the brand’s Instagram announcement read. “Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this.”

Instagram followers commented that Tyra’s body looked drastically different in the images.

“Appalled to see the amount of Photoshop done to Tyra Banks’ body in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims and campaign,” and Instagram account, Problematic Fame, wrote in an Instagram Stories post pinned to their profile. “For a brand that prides themselves on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low. In what world does editing Tyra’s body into a clone of Kim’s endorse any sort of body positivity and inclusivity?”

Kim, for her part, never publicly responded to the Skims accusations.

Over the years, the KKW Beauty founder and her family have been questioned by their fans about Photoshop. During their KUWTK Reunion Special, host Andy Cohen asked Kim if she thinks that her family promotes unrealistic body standards in society. She responded, “No, I don’t. Because I think we get up, we do the work, we work out.”