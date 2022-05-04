Riverdale star Lili Reinhart did not hold back when it came to her scorching criticism of Kim Kardashian, who admitted to undergoing such a restrictive diet to fit into a vintage Marilyn Monroe gown for the 2022 Met Gala that she lost 16 pounds in only three weeks.

The 25-year-old actress ripped into the reality star, 41, in a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 3. “To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress?” Lili began in the first slide.

She continued, “So wrong. So f–ked on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

“The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting,” Lili wrote, adding, “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.” She then noted, “I am generally not an angry person, but I swear to God the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram Story rants to release my rage.”

Kim walked the Met Gala red carpet in Marilyn’s iconic glittering gown that the movie legend wore to President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 birthday party. Since it is a museum piece and could not be altered, Kim admitted prior to the event that she would have to “shape shift” her body to get it to fit into the dress, which she kept a secret until she stepped onto the red carpet, although many fans had guessed what she was wearing by clues Kim had given.

The SKIMS founder admitted to Vogue after walking the steps of the Met that she initially couldn’t fit into the gown. “I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me,” she said. “I had three weeks, and I had to lose 16 pounds … It was like a role. I was determined to fit into it. I don’t think they believed I was going to do it, but I did it,” she said of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum staff in Orlando, Florida, where the dress is kept on display.

Kim then revealed the extremely restrictive diet and intense workout regime she underwent to fit into Marilyn’s gown. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she said, adding, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

