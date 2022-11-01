Gone but never forgotten. Migos member Takeoff died on Tuesday, November 1, after being fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling bowling alley in Houston, Texas, Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed. “[The] male was deceased and identified as Takeoff,” Chief Finner said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Takeoff – whose birth name was Kirshnik Khari Ball — was only 28 years old.

Fellow celebrities like Khloé Kardashian and Keke Palmer are mourning the late rapper’s death online.

Keke posted a photo of the Atlanta native on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message. “This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible,” she wrote alongside a photo of the late musician.

Musician Teyana Taylor wrote via Instagram, “Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please.”

Photos and videos circulated the internet of the horrific incident, which showed fellow Migos rapper and Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, kneeling over his body. Celebrities quickly shared their disapproval of the graphic and insensitive content online.

“Mannn stop posting/spreading that video of TakeOff’s body on the ground on the internet !!! Do you mf’s have any decency at all ?!?!? F–k !!! Weird ass world !!!!!!” rapper The Game tweeted.

Takeoff and Quavo – whose birth name is Quavious Keyate Marshall — were attending a private Halloween party on the third floor of the bowling alley.

The party ended at approximately 1 a.m., according to a spokesperson from the Houston Police Department. However, people were still gathered around the venue for another hour.

“That’s when the shooting occurred,” the spokesperson said, per CNN. “We are still in the process and early stages of this investigation, trying to gather all the information we can, and we are looking to the public’s help.”

Quavo was not harmed during the shooting. The third member of Migos, Offset, who is Takeoff’s cousin, wasn’t at the bowling alley. Instead, he was trick-or-treating with his children and wife Cardi B, as seen on his now-deleted Instagram Stories.

The infamous rap trio began their career in 2008, when they were previously named Polo Club. After dropping their 2013 single “Versace,” they continued to make hit after hit after releasing songs like “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry” and “Motorsport.”

Takeoff and Quavo recently embarked on a duo career with their group name Unc & Phew and released the 2022 hit “Hotel Lobby.”

