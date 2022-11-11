Migos rapper Takeoff (whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. The 28-year-old’s memorial is scheduled for Friday, November 11, in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Keep reading for everything we know about the late rapper’s funeral.

Where Is Takeoff’s Funeral?

The services to celebrate the life of the “Bad and Boujee” rapper will be held at State Farm Arena and are scheduled to begin at noon.

While the event is sold out, fans who live in Georgia were invited to attend the event through free tickets offered via Ticketmaster.

Fans who did not receive tickets are encouraged to stay out of the area as flowers and gifts will not be permitted to be left at the arena.

“This is a limited-capacity event, and it is recommended that fans who did not secure tickets do not come downtown,” State Farm Arena tweeted on Thursday, November 10.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Rocket Foundation.

According to the foundation’s website, “The Rocket Foundation has been established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.”

Who Will Be Attending Takeoff’s Funeral?

The guest list for the famed rapper is sure to be extensive with the likes of groupmates Quavo, who is the uncle of the departed, and Offset, Takeoff’s cousin, as well as Offset’s wife, Cardi B, sure to be in attendance.

Rapper Drake rescheduled his performances in New York City in order to “pay respect to our dear friend this weekend.”

Alicia Keys was rumored to be performing at the event, however, her rep later confirmed to TMZ that a scheduling conflict will prevent her from attending.

Who Is Performing at Takeoff’s Funeral?

Justin Bieber is reportedly set to perform at the celebration of life, according to TMZ.

Where Can You Watch Takeoff’s Funeral?

State Farm Arena has not announced any livestream for fans outside of Atlanta to join in the celebration.

According to the stadium’s website, “media will not be allowed entry to cover the event.” Additionally, all fans entering the event will be required to check phones at the door as there is a strict no-photos policy.