Was Migos rapper Takeoff — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball — a dad? While he never publicly shared any details about his kids, it’s assumed that the “Culture” musician was not a father.

The “Light It Up” artist appears to have never been married, but he was previously romantically linked to Dream Doll, Rubi Rose and Lakeya Darshay throughout his time in the spotlight.

Who Is Rapper Takeoff?

The Georgia native was a member of the Migos rap group alongside Quavo — real name Quavious Keyate Marshall — and Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — which was formed in 2008. Together, the trio released four albums together. In 2018, Takeoff dropped his debut solo record, The Last Rocket.

On November 1, 2022, the rapper died at age 28. He was shot at a Houston bowling alley at around 2:30 a.m., Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed via a press conference that day.

“He is outspoken with the people he f–k with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else,” Offset told Rolling Stone of Takeoff in January 2018. “He analyze a lot, that’s why I think his raps be so strong. Takeoff got some strong s–t. He’s just powerful.”

Does Takeoff Have Any Kids?

Since the late rapper kept his personal life out of the public eye, it’s assumed that he didn’t have any children. While he was rumored to be dating a few fellow stars in the public eye, none of his past relationships were confirmed.

Are the Members of Migos Related?

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. The trio grew up together in Georgia and Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle while Offset is Quavo’s cousin.

While they were always a trio, in August 2022, Quavo and Takeoff announced their new venture as a musical duo titled Unc and Phew — referencing their family ties. “The chemistry is the same,” Quavo shared during an interview with the “Rap Radar” podcast at the time. Takeoff added, “The chemistry has been there since day one, so we just … easily bounce off.”

Weeks before his death, the duo also discussed the return of Migos, appearing to reveal that they didn’t have plans to become a trio again.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo shared on the “Big Facts” podcast in October 2022. “Sometimes, when s–t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think.”