After years of tension, Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and mom April Brockmiller are finally on the same page when it comes to giving Carly up for adoption. On the Tuesday, April 21, episode of Teen Mom OG, the mother-daughter duo had a heart-to-heart that was a long time coming. As they got away to spend some time just the two of them, they addressed the issue that initially drove them apart: Catelynn’s first pregnancy and whether or not giving the baby up was the “right” choice.

“You did the right thing,” April, 46, said. “I’m glad you did what you did.” It was clear the words meant a lot to Cate, 28, especially after more than a decade of disagreements on the subject. “I really appreciate hearing that, mom,” she said in response. The two exchanged “I love yous” and an emotional hug.

MTV

The topic came up as the two women were talking about Cate having more kids in the future and reflecting on their own mother-daughter relationship. “After everything that happened with Carly, I never thought we’d go on a trip like this,” Cate told April. “It was when I got pregnant that our relationship kind of went away for a while. We just felt like we couldn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things, you know?”

One of those things included whether or not the 16 and Pregnant alum should raise her daughter herself. “Adoption wasn’t an option,” the grandmother says. “It was like, ‘Oh, is she going to get an abortion or is she going to keep it?’ That’s what the thought was.” Catelynn admitted she also played a role by not sharing what she actually wanted with her mom.

Looking back, however, she stands by her decision. “[Carly’s] got a great life,” the mom of two shares. “‘Cause people are like, ‘Oh, don’t you regret it now, since you, like, have two kids and you live in this house and you’re still with your husband?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t live like that.’ Yeah, that happened, but at the time that I placed her, I didn’t know what my life was going to be like.” We’re glad to see that April agrees. These two truly have come so far.