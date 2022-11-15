Casey Anthony drops plenty of bombshells in her new limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

The docuseries, which is set to premiere on Peacock on November 29, 2022, will give Anthony’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death. Anthony will also react to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, how she portrayed herself during the trial and what her experience in prison was like.

Caylee was last seen alive at her grandparents’ house in Orlando, Florida, on June 16, 2008. After a family argument the previous day, Anthony and Caylee left the family home, and attempts to contact them were unsuccessful. Anthony’s mother, Cindy Anthony, reported that her granddaughter was missing on July 15, 2008, after Anthony told her parents she had not seen Caylee in a month. Anthony was arrested the following day, and was later charged with first degree murder on October 14, 2008, in connection with the disappearance of her only child.

Investigators later found a bag of human remains in a wooded area about half of a mile from the family’s home on December 11, 2008, which they determined was Caylee.

Anthony was further indicted on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child and four counts of providing false information to police. Following a six week-long criminal trial that was highly publicized in the media, Anthony was found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter charges in July 2011. However, she was found guilty of all four charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, receiving a short prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.

The trial sparked a media frenzy, while the acquittal was met with public outrage. The newly slated docuseries marks the first time Anthony is sitting down for an oncamera interview to share her side of the story in depth.

The Peacock documentary series was announced after In Touch exclusively revealed in May 2022 that Anthony was ready to tell her side of the story as long as it was done “on her terms.”

“And if things aren’t going the way she wants, I’m sure she wouldn’t hesitate to pull out,” the insider said at the time.

The source weighed in on Anthony’s involvement in the project just one week after People reported that she was planning to participate in a TV documentary that would give insight into her life.

“First she was going to write a book, now there’s this talk of a documentary. She gets offers all the time but turns them all down,” the insider explained. “She tells people she just wants to get on with her life and doesn’t want any media attention. But many people think deep down she wants to set the record straight.”

Keep scrolling to find out everything revealed in the docuseries.