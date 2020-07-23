Embracing parenthood! Cameron Diaz said life as a new mom to her 6-month-old daughter, Raddix, is “the best thing that ever happened,” to herself and husband Benji Madden. “We’re just so happy,” the 47-year-old gushed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 22.

“Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” the Charles Angel star said, explaining Raddix is constantly growing. “Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

Shutterstock

The Something About Mary star said “it’s been heaven” watching her little girl develop. “It’s so gratifying to actually see that growth and be a part of it and to help let her be her. It’s just amazing.”

Additionally, Cameron revealed her house is constantly filled with Raddix’s favorite songs from “Baby Shark” to tunes from Sesame Street. Taking after her rocker dad, Cameron said Raddix can get down to all kinds of music. “We go on car drives and Benji will put on some Cuban, afro-Cuban music and she is in her car seat and her little legs are, like, kicking,” the What Happens in Vegas actress said. “And I’m, like, ‘Yep, that’s my girl.’”

Cameron and the Good Charlotte musician, 41, announced the birth of their daughter in January after welcoming her via surrogate on December 30. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time.

Since then, both Cameron and Benji “can’t get enough” of their baby girl, a source exclusively told In Touch in March. “Benji is super hands-on, Cameron’s favorite thing in the world is watching Benji hold her. It fills her heart.”

The early months of Raddix’s life have been “a very special time for them,” the source continued. “They have their little family and nothing else matters … Cameron is blessed that she has Benji and Rad in her life.”

We can’t wait to hear more about Cameron and Benji’s bundle of joy.