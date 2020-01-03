He’s an uncle! Joel Madden likely wasn’t as surprised as the rest of the world when brother Benji Madden and sister-in-law Cameron Diaz announced their shocking baby news, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to celebrate with everyone else. In the wake of the couple’s reveal, he took to social media to send his family some love. Sharing his twin’s baby announcement on Twitter, he added three red hearts in a post of his own.

Fans were quick to shower Joel, 40, in well-wishes. “Congratulations, Uncle Joel!” wrote one. “Amazing news, so happy for all the family. xxx.” A second added, “Congratulations on becoming an uncle again. This is the best news ever. I know how much Benji and Cameron wanted a baby, and I’m so happy for them. 😍”

On Friday, January 3, Benji, 40, and Cameron, 47, revealed that they’d welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Raddix. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” they shared in an announcement shared on Instagram. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

Joel and wife Nicole Richie have respected their in-laws’ desire for privacy over the years, but they also haven’t shied away from letting everyone know how important they all are to each other. In a March 2019 birthday post, the Good Charlotte vocalist credited his twin and sister-in-law with making him the man he is today. “We’ve been to hell and back and landed on our feet because of you and our wives,” he told Benji. “All my better halves. I would not be a husband or father if you didn’t push me to be the better version of myself. You lead quiet and by example. I’m blessed to follow my brother. ❤️🙏🏼”

In a 2016 post congratulating Cameron on her book, he called her not just family, but also his “best friend.” Nicole, 38, shared similar sentiments that same year. “This hot tamale is a force of light, laughter, knowledge [and] hard hitting reality … all while having a smile on her face,” she wrote about her brother-in-law’s wife. “Her love for the women in her life shows in the type of friend and person she is.”

It’s clear little Raddix is going to have an aunt and uncle who adore her. And if Benji and Cameron need any parenting advice, well, they’ve got some amazing examples to turn to. This little girl is one lucky baby.