Speaking out. Caitlyn Jenner reacted to Kanye West’s Twitter rants amid his ongoing marital woes with Kim Kardashian during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, August 3.

“Well, honestly, I don’t know. Since all of this has come down, I have just kind of watched it just like everybody else,” Jenner, 70, revealed while calling in from her Malibu home. “I haven’t had a chance [to speak to him]. He is living up in Wyoming most of the time.”

ITV/Shutterstock

Despite his recent outbursts, the reality TV star had nothing but kind words for the rapper, 43. “I hope for the best for him. He’s a really good guy,” she began. “The only thing I can talk about is really how he treated me through everything, and he has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and especially going through everything I’ve been going through in the last five years.”

She continued, “He’s been such a good friend. He has been extremely supportive. Kanye has got a big heart. … He’s a good person.”

As for West’s presidential bid, she said she’s not interested in getting involved in politics and claimed she was joking when she said she would be his vice president weeks prior. “I can’t even go there – we’re living in such a political environment. I don’t even want to talk about politics anymore.”

Shutterstock (2)

At his first presidential campaign rally on July 19, West claimed he and Kardashian considered aborting their first child, North West, before he broke out in tears.

Shortly after the rally, West went on a Twitter rant where he claimed he has been “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian, 39, and alleged the KKW Beauty mogul cheated on him with Meek Mill. The rapper went on to deny the allegations while West made a public apology to his wife.

Later on, Kardashian and West were spotted having a heated discussion in a parked car in Cody, Wyoming. The mother of four — who share kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months — was visibly upset and appeared to be crying. She flew back to California the following day.

Despite their marital problems, Kardashian is trying to “trying to hold it together” for their kids, a source exclusively told In Touch. “Kanye’s recent actions, and what he said about North, is the final nail in the coffin. Kim can’t stop crying and is a nervous wreck.”

At least West has Jenner’s support during this time.