Here comes the bride! Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, revealed they have set their wedding date.

Sam, 28, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 8, to share a photo of him and Britney kissing as the “Toxic” singer, 40, flashed her large diamond engagement ring at the camera. “Our lives has been a real fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen,” he wrote. “Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after!”

In addition to wedding planning, Britney and Sam are currently preparing to welcome their first child together. On April 11, the Crossroads actress announced her third pregnancy via Instagram. She already shares sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the “Circus” singer wrote that day, even calling her longtime love her “husband” in her caption. “I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Britney went on to note that “if there are two” babies developing, she “might just lose it.” She also mentioned that she wouldn’t be “going out as much” in order to maintain her privacy.

“It’s hard because, when I was pregnant, I had perinatal depression,” Britney wrote, reflecting on her past experience. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now, women talk about it everyday. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

The “Womanizer” singer has continued to speak about her pregnancy and upcoming wedding on social media. On May 8, she shared a photo of her cat sitting on a white wedding veil. “Introducing Wendy!!!” the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” hitmaker captioned her Instagram carousel post featuring the snap. “It’s MEOW time boys and girls. And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!”

The Grammy winner and the Dollface actor met in October 2016 on the set of her music video for her song “Slumber Party” and they started dating shortly afterward. Nearly five years later, the lovebirds announced their engagement via social media in September 2021.