Britney Spears Is a Bikini Queen! See Her Best Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

Singer Britney Spears has made headlines over the years, but she always causes a stir when she’s rocking a bikini! She has shared many photos and videos on Instagram of herself over the years rocking her colorful swimsuit collection.

“Say hello to my booty,” Britney captioned an Instagram post in March 2022, showing her swimming away in crystal clear water and complete with a peach emoji.

The pop legend got her start in showbiz at the ripe age of 11 when she became a cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club TV show, joining an ensemble that included future stars Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. Four years later Britney earned herself a development deal with Jive Records after submitting a demo tape in 1997 to three different labels.

Her demo tape was “in the wrong key,” Jive A&R executive Steve Lunt told John Seabrook for his 2015 book The Song Machine, which goes through the process that led to some of the biggest songs in history. However, Steve also found something charming and captivating about Britney’s voice.

“Britney was trying to sing like Toni Braxton, which was way too low for her. It sounded pretty awful in places,” Steve said in the book. “But when her voice went up high, you could hear the girlish quality, and there was something really appealing about that.”

Additionally, Jive’s former senior vice president of A&R, Jeff Fenster, told Rolling Stone in 1999 of Britney’s audition: “it’s very rare to hear someone that age who can deliver emotional content and commercial appeal. … For any artist, the motivation—the ‘eye of the tiger’—is extremely important. And Britney had that.”

After signing with Jive Records and immediately relocating to New York, Britney’s first two studio albums, …Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!… I Did It Again (2000), became two of the best-selling albums of all time and crowned Britney the best-selling teenage artist of all time. With a lengthy and decorated career under her belt, Britney deserves all the bikini days she wants!

