Here Comes Baby No. 3! Take a Look at Britney Spears’ Baby Bump So Far: See Photos

She’s bumpin’! Britney Spears has been showing off her tiny baby bump shortly after announcing she was expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The “ … Baby One More Time” singer posted a video parading her wardrobe while she can still wear her clothes before her baby bump grows. “So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,” she captioned her April 12 Instagram video while modeling various outfits. “I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit … well barely.”

Britney later posted a throwback video of her Mexico vacation when she was first pregnant, although she was unaware she was pregnant at the time.

The “Circus” artist announced her pregnancy on April 11, 2022, shocking fans at the joyful news. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she captioned her pregnancy announcement after admitting that they thought her baby bump was the result of eating too much vacation food. “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it.”

Sam also shared his excitement about the special news on his Instagram account. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he captioned his April 11 Instagram art painting of a lion family of three. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Britney posted a carousel of pictures of her favorite outfits before she found out she was pregnant with baby No. 3. The Crossroads actress flaunted an off-the-shoulder LBD and a throwback country look that was made up of a modern cowboy hat, lace front-tie top and low-rise jeans that exposed her entire stomach. She also posted the outfits before she announced her pregnancy.

“I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry,” Britney captioned her April 20 Instagram post. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out.”

Keep reading to see Britney’s growing baby bump!