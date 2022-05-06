Go, mama! Britney Spears is absolutely glowing in baby bump photos from her pregnancies — both past and present. The singer has two teenage boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and she’s currently expecting baby No. 3 with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The “Baby One More Time” singer announced her and Sam’s big baby news on April 11. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” the Louisiana native revealed on Instagram.

Sam shared his own message about their new chapter together on the same day. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he gushed via Instagram. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

As far as if they’re having a boy or girl, Sam stated that he doesn’t want to know the sex of the baby after being asked if he and Britney were planning a gender reveal party.

“That’s up to her,” the personal trainer told Access Daily‘s Mario Lopez during an interview in April 2022. “But I don’t want to. That is something I want to wait for.”

He added, “If it is a daughter, it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever.”

The “Toxic” singer and Can You Keep a Secret? actor have been together since 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” They got engaged in September 2021 after Sam proposed with a massive diamond ring.

An insider gushed to In Touch at the time that Britney was “crazy with anticipation” hoping her longtime love would pop the question. “She loves Sam, and she loves the ring. She’s dancing around the house staring at it,” the insider said. “[Her] dreams are finally coming true. She’s on cloud nine and says nothing can bring her down.”

Prior to her relationship with Sam, Britney gave birth to son Sean in September 2005 and welcomed son Jayden one year later in September 2006.

After getting married to K-Fed in 2004, Britney filed for divorce from the dancer in November 2006, two months after the birth of their second child, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.

In 2019, the “Gimme More” singer was granted 30 percent custody of Sean and Jayden. It was reported by multiple outlets that Britney has since been fighting for 50/50 custody, but her and Kevin’s arrangement has not been changed.

