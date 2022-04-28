Pink or blue? It doesn’t look like Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari will be having a gender reveal party – at least not if Sam has anything to say about it!

“That’s up to her,” the personal trainer, 28, told Access Daily‘s Mario Lopez during an interview airing on Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29. “But I don’t want to. That is something I want to wait for,” he added of finding out the sex of their child.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney, 40, first announced the pregnancy via Instagram on April 11, 2022, shocking fans with the news. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she captioned her pregnancy announcement after admitting they initially believed she was “food pregnant.”

Sam shared an announcement of his own that day saying, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.”

“Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly,” the model added, “It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Of course, Sam doesn’t have a gender preference for baby number one, though he does have plans either way. “I want to be hands-on as much as possible.,” he told Access Daily, “If it is a daughter, it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever.”

Unfortunately, fans might not get to see her baby bump grow throughout the pregnancy, because Britney – who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline – recently announced she’s taking a break from social media, but not before thanking fans for her People’s Choice Award.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while,” the Crossroads actress shared on April 24. “I send my love and God bless you all!!!”

“I have to thank my rockin bad ass amazing f–king fans for voting me PEOPLE’S CHOICE,” she shared the following day. “I think we all know my Instagram is definitely not up to the highest quality content but I think it’s pretty rad you guys voted silly me.”