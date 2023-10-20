Britney Spears opened up about her “passionate” fling with Colin Farrell that lasted two weeks in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

The “Circus” singer, 41, explained she was set up with Colin, 47, by a “club promoter friend” in 2002, according to an excerpt shared by Time ​on Thursday, October 19. Britney visited Colin on the set of his film S.W.A.T. before they began “a two-week brawl.”

“Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” Britney wrote.

She added that she had not fully healed from her breakup with Justin Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 until ​2002, when she joined Colin at the premiere of his film The Recruit in 2003.

“As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet,” she explained.

Despite getting to know each other, both Britney and Colin publicly denied that they were anything more than friends at the time of their fling. While Britney reportedly doesn’t discuss why she and Colin stopped seeing each other, she admitted she thought “for a brief moment in time” that “there could be something there.”

“The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became,” she wrote in the book, which comes out on Tuesday, October 24. “I felt so awkward all the time.”

Not only did Britney discuss her brief time with Colin, but she also shared bombshells about her relationship with Justin, 42.

The Crossroads actress claimed that the “Mirrors” singer cheated on her with “another celebrity” during their relationship. However, Britney did not name who he cheated with because the other woman “now has a family [Britney] doesn’t want to embarrass.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While Britney called out Justin for his infidelity, she also admitted she kissed another man during their relationship. In the book, the “Toxic” singer recalled dancing and making out with choreographer Wade Robson at a Spanish bar when she was still dating Justin. Britney added that she and the “SexyBack” singer “agreed to move past” the infidelity and insisted she was “loyal” and “only had eyes for him” for the rest of their relationship.

Britney admitted they were both guilty of cheating after years of rumors that her infidelity led to their breakup. The speculation began when Justin released his music video for “Cry Me a River” in 2003, which featured a woman who resembled Britney and implied that she cheated on him.

The “Gimme More” singer opened up ​about the “controversial” video while talking to Rolling Stone that same year “He got what he wanted. I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally,” Britney said. “But that was a great way to sell the record. He’s smart.”