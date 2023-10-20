Britney Spears reflected on her complex relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

The “Toxic” singer, 41, recalled dealing with her parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears’ split when she came home from tour in 2002. A source familiar with the book told Us Weekly that Britney called Jamie Lynn, who was 11 years old at the time, a “total bitch” for the way she treated Lynne, now 68.

She added that Jamie Lynn, now 32, “ruled” their home, which led her to feel “betrayed” by how her sister had “changed.”

Britney has been open about her family drama in the past, which escalated when Jamie, 71, was named her conservator in 2008. She even publicly slammed Jamie Lynn and Jamie during her June 2021 court hearing case regarding her conservatorship.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” Britney said at the time, adding that her family members didn’t do “a goddamn thing” to help her.

However, Jamie Lynn defended herself and claimed she supported Britney amid the conservatorship. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “And I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

Following the highly publicized trial, Jamie was removed as Britney’s conservator in September of that year. Meanwhile, the arrangement was completely terminated that November.

Jamie Lynn continued to discuss her relationship with Britney when she appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in January 2022.

“There’s two separate things here — there’s the relationship I have with me and my sister, and there’s this other part where I have the right to defend my name and defend my family to protect my family,” Jamie Lynn told host Alex Cooper. “Those can be separate where I’m saying, like, ‘Y’all don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. Here are the facts, and you want the truth? Here’s the truth.’ And then the separate side is that this is my sister who I know and I love, and when every headline’s gone away and everything else is done, I’m still gonna be her sister. It doesn’t matter. And people need to stop inserting themselves into our situation and egging it on and encouraging it.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Not only did Britney recall her tense relationship with Jamie Lynn in the memoir, which comes out on Tuesday, October 24, but she also opened up about the conservatorship, which she said “stripped me of my womanhood” and “made me into a child.”

“I became more of an entity than a person onstage,” she explained. “I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

The “Circus” singer added she “didn’t deserve” what her family did to her. “The woman in me was pushed down for a long time,” Britney wrote. “They wanted me to be wild onstage … and to be a robot the rest of the time.”