Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake solidified themselves as one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood when they began dating in 1999.

The pair first met when they costarred on The Mickey Mouse Club in the ’90s, though their relationship eventually turned romantic.

Britney and Justin seemed to be head over heels in love, and they were never shy about discussing their romance. “He definitely asked me out. We were doing a radio show, and this was before ‘…Baby One More Time’ came out … He knocks on the door and is like, ‘Can I see Britney?’” Britney revealed on Rich & Famous in 2001. “And [my assistant] Felicia [Culotta] didn’t know who he was and she was like, ‘No. Who are you?’ And I was like, ‘No! It’s Justin!’”

Unfortunately, Britney and Justin weren’t meant to be, and they called it quits in 2001. However, they made headlines in October 2023 when Britney revealed she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with Justin’s child.

