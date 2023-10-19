After years of speculation, Britney Spears finally admitted in her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, that she cheated on Justin Timberlake with dancer Wade Robson in the early 2000s. But who is Wade, and how did he know the “Toxic” singer?

Who Is Wade Robson?

Wade, who was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, started his dancing career as a young child. He moved to the U.S. with his family at 9 years old and landed jobs dancing in Michael Jackson’s music videos for “Black or White,” “Jam,” and “Heal the World.” He started choreographing professionally at 14 years old with the R&B group Immature, which led him to his first gig with Britney at 16 years old, according to Dance Magazine.

Wade continued to work with Britney over the next few years, choreographing the pop icon’s Pepsi commercials, world tours, her 1999 MTV Movie Awards performance and the “I’m a Slave 4 U” music video. He also started working with popular acts like *NSYNC, Pink, Usher and more, all before he reached his 20s. Wade even hosted his own dance reality show, The Wade Robson Project, which aired on MTV in 2003. He also served as a judge and choreographer on So You Think You Can Dance in 2007 and won an Emmy for choreographing “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” on the show.

Today, in addition to dancing, Wade works as a health and wellness life coach, according to his Instagram.

What Happened Between Britney Spears and Wade Robson?

Ahead of Britney’s book release on October 24, 2023, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the “Gimme More” hitmaker confessed to cheating on Justin, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002, with Wade. The insider said that in her memoir, Britney described dancing and making out with Wade at a Spanish bar. The pop star also revealed that she and Justin “agreed to move past” the incident because of the years that she was “loyal” and “only had eyes for him.”

Pool Photographer/WireImage

Fans of the former couple have speculated that Britney was unfaithful to Justin since he released the music video for “Cry Me a River” in 2002, which seemed to hint at infidelity. However, Justin has not commented on Britney’s confession.

A rep for Wade did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Is Wade Robson Married?

In 2005, Wade married Amanda Rodriguez, and they share one child together. “I was going through so many changes in my life with her — learning and remembering a whole aspect of myself that I’d forgotten,” he told Dance Magazine of his early relationship with his wife. “She had this whole other perspective that I saw and loved and wanted to be a part of.”

What Happened Between Wade Robson and Michael Jackson?

During Jackson’s child sexual abuse trial in 2005, Wade testified under oath and the singer never acted inappropriately toward him. However, Wade then filed a lawsuit against the Jackson estate in 2013, alleging that Jackson began to sexually abuse him when he was 7 years old in 1990, and continued to do so until 1997. He claimed that his prior denial of the abuse was due to Jackson’s “complete manipulation and brainwashing,” according to CNN. Wade’s allegations, along with those made by James Safechuck, were explored in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.

Wade’s lawsuit was dismissed in 2017 due to the statute of limitations expiring. However, it was then revived in 2019 under a new law that gave those who allege childhood sexual abuse more time to file lawsuits. A judge dismissed Wade’s case again in 2021, although the ruling was overturned in August 2023.