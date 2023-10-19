Following years of speculation regarding the reason behind their split, Britney Spears revealed she was unfaithful during her relationship with Justin Timberlake. Fans are now wondering who the “Toxic” singer cheated with and what she said about her infidelity.

Who Did Britney Spears Cheat on Justin Timberlake With?

Britney opened up about cheating with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, a source revealed to Us Weekly.

What Has Britney Spears Said About Cheating on Justin Timberlake?

The Crossroads actress recalled dancing and making out with Wade at a Spanish bar during her relationship with Justin. Britney added that she and Justin “agreed to move past” the infidelity and insisted she was “loyal” and “only had eyes for him” for the rest of their romance.

Why Did Fans Think Britney Spears Cheated on Justin Timberlake?

After the former couple split in 2002, rumors began to swirl that the “Circus” singer had been unfaithful when Justin released his music video for “Cry Me a River” in 2003. The video featured a woman who resembled Britney and implied that she cheated on him.

Britney later opened up ​about the “controversial” video while talking to Rolling Stone. “He got what he wanted. I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally,” she said at the time. “But that was a great way to sell the record. He’s smart.”

Did Justin Timberlake Cheat on Britney Spears?

Not only did Britney admit to cheating on Justin, but she also claimed that the “Mirrors” singer was guilty of his own infidelity.

In The Woman in Me, which comes out on October 24, Britney said he cheated with “another celebrity,” according to an excerpt shared by TMZ. However, she didn’t reveal the other woman’s identity because she “now has a family” and Britney “doesn’t want to embarrass” her.

What Other Bombshells Does Britney Spears Reveal in Her Memoir?

The stories of infidelity are not the only bombshells Britney revealed in the memoir. The “Womanizer” singer also shared that she became pregnant with Justin’s baby and ultimately had an abortion.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote in an excerpt shared by People on October 17. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

Britney continued, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

She then admitted she doesn’t know “if that was the right decision” to have the abortion. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” Britney said. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” she concluded about the experience.