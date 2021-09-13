Exclusive Britney Spears Is ‘On Cloud Nine’ Post-Engagement and ‘Loves the Ring’: She’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Wedding bells! Britney Spears is “happier than ever” after her engagement to Sam Asghari following five years of dating, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She knew Sam was going to propose and she’s been crazy with anticipation … She loves Sam and she loves the ring, she’s dancing around the house staring at it,” the insider continues. “[Her] dreams are finally coming true. She’s on cloud nine and says nothing can bring her down.”

The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the happy news via Instagram on Sunday, September 12. She captioned the video of her showing off the gigantic diamond engagement ring, “I can’t f-king believe it!!!!!!”

This engagement has been a long time coming for Britney and Sam, 27. The personal trainer’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, told In Touch, the pair were overjoyed to make their “long-standing relationship official.”

“It happened in her home and she screamed ‘Yes!’ when he asked her,” the source reveals about how he popped the question. “She then said, ‘it’s about time.'”

The newly engaged couple started dating after they met on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016. Sam admitted that he “had butterflies” at the time in a 2018 interview with Men’s Health.

The “Toxic” singer previously talked about marriage during her emotional testimony on June 23 during her conservatorship hearing.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the pop star told the judge at the time, adding that under her conservatorship, she was unable to make the choice to remove her IUD.

On September 8, In Touch confirmed that Britney’s estranged father, Jamie Spears, officially filed a petition to end his role as the conservator of her estate after a years-long legal battle. Now, it appears Britney and Sam are finally able to take the next steps in their relationship.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock/Britney Spears/Instagram

“[Britney] can’t wait to plan the wedding,” the insider tells In Touch. “After that, there will be a baby, it’s something they’ve both been wanting for years.”

The “Womanizer” singer was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. They share two children, 15-year-olds Sean Preston and Jayden James.