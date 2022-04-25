A much-needed break! Britney Spears announced that she is taking a social media hiatus as she expects her third child.

The “Toxic” singer, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 24, to reveal she’s temporarily stepping away from social media. Alongside a video of a baby at a photo shoot, Britney wrote, “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all 💓💓🌹🌹 !!!”

Her fans rushed to the comments section to wish her well. One person told her to “take care,” while many insisted they will “miss” Britney during her time away.

Britney revealed her plans for a social media hiatus just weeks after confirming she is pregnant with her third child. She shared that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, in an Instagram post on April 11. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Britney wrote in a lengthy caption.

“Four days later, I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If two are in there … I might just lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me, like they unfortunately already have. It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” the Grammy Award winner continued. “Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her. But now, women talk about it everyday. Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret. This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

Britney is already the mother to sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The singer recently called out the former dancer, 44, in a now-deleted post on April 21. “My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!! And as my brother’s best friend shows up to support a very pregnant woman in Vegas because he felt and PLAYED IT OFF TALKING AND EATING ICE ALL NIGHT,” Britney allegedly wrote, according to The Blast.

The hitmaker claimed she later received a text that read, “If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you.”

“Since I hadn’t seen him in a while, I already knew it was over,” Britney continued in the post. “I had my baby and went out literally 2 times with Paris [Hilton], and it was all over the news like I was a party girl.”

“Whatever … it’s over now and I’ve made my peace with it,” she added. “Although writing my book is actually hard after speaking for 2 hours each time to this lovely lady trying to create drafts. I cry for 2 days afterwards and I’m like ‘Jesus Christ !!! I’ve been through it but it’s INCREDIBLY CLEANSING yet hard …’”

Shortly after the Crossroads actress shared the post, Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ that her claims are “completely the opposite of what’s true.” He added, “She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that’s based on revisionist history.”

“That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he’s not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day,” the attorney continued.