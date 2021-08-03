Britney Spears made it clear during court testimony in her conservatorship case that she wants to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari and start a family of their own. The 39-year-old is even planning her nuptials already. “Britney is really optimistic about the future and now that she’s taking back control of her life, has put together a beautiful vision board of her dream wedding and future plans,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“She got creative and cut out images from magazines and is using photographs and drawings. She adds to the vision board most days,” the insider continues.

Britney wants the nuptials to take place in her beloved home away from home, Maui! It’s a place she’s brought Sam on numerous romantic getaways.

“Her dream wedding will take place in Hawaii at The Montage Kapalua Beach Hotel in Maui! She says it’s her favorite hotel and so romantic. She doesn’t even care about having a big wedding,” the source explains.

In her explosive court testimony on June 23, Britney told Judge Brenda Penny about her dreams for the future, stating, “I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

The following day, the couple flew to Maui via private jet to relax and decompress from her stressful testimony, which was the first time she addressed the court about her conservatorship in 13 years.

The “Toxic” singer has since been able to retain the lawyer of her choice in her case, Mathew Rosengart, who replaced court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham. He had overseen her case ever since her conservatorship began in 2008.

Britney and the hunky personal trainer met on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party” and Sam slipped the pop princess his phone number. They’ve officially been a couple since early 2017.

“Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” an insider told Us Weekly in March 2021. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”

In fact, “Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family,” the source added. “He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”