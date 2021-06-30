Britney Spears’ co-conservator Jodi Montgomery fired back at Jamie Spears’ claims she had been responsible for the singer’s “suffering” after Britney’s emotional testimony.

Montgomery’s attorney, Lauriann Wright, argued that Montgomery has always been “a tireless advocate” for Britney, 39, and her “well-being” in a new statement on Wednesday, June 30, obtained by In Touch. “While [Montgomery] does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing and able to do so,” one excerpt reads.

“From the very beginning of her appointment in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery and the medical team that she assembled have had one primary goal — to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person,” the statement continued. “Because Ms. Montgomery does not have any power or authority over the conservatorship of the estate, every expenditure made by Ms. Montgomery for Britney had to be first approved by Jamie Spears as the conservator of the estate.”

Jamie, 68, previously filed new court documents on Tuesday, June 29, insinuating that Montgomery may have played a larger role in the alleged mistreatment of Britney. In the paperwork, Jamie highlighted that Montgomery “has been fully in charge” of Britney’s “day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” since she was first appointed as co-conservator two years ago. At this time, Jamie and Bessemer Trust are in charge of the performer’s finances. Britney’s father stated that he was “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties” and he believes “there must be an investigation into those claims.”

In the court docs, Jamie also questioned the intentions and actions of Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, writing, “These are issues under the purview of Ms. Montgomery as Ms. Spears’ conservator of the person, and issues that Ms. Spears presumably discusses with her court-appointed attorney, Mr. Ingham.” Ingham has yet to respond to Jamie’s claims about the conservatorship.

The debate between her conservators and legal team sparked after Britney gave a heartfelt testimony via Zoom during a court hearing on June 23, in which she broke her silence about the “abusive” treatment she has endured since her arrangement began in 2008. The “… Baby One More Time” singer pleaded for her life back and requested that her conservatorship come to an immediate end after feeling “enslaved” by her father for so long.

Britney later jetted off to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari, who has been an unwavering support amid her conservatorship drama.