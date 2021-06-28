Taking a stand. Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence about sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle while taking to Instagram Stories with a powerful video message on Monday, June 28.

Jamie Lynn, 30, said she didn’t want to address the subject until Britney, 39, was able to speak out about the matter on her own behalf, noting she felt it wasn’t her “place” until today. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,” the Zoey 101 alum continued following the pop star’s court hearing via Zoom on June 23. “I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister.”

After being criticized for remaining quiet amid the #FreeBritney movement, Jamie Lynn highlighted that she and the “Gimme More” singer have always been very close, despite Britney’s ongoing feud with their father, Jamie Spears.

“This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bulls–t,” she explained. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

The Sweet Magnolias actress said at the end of the day, she is only “concerned about [Britney’s] happiness” and being there for the Grammy winner’s sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I’ve supported her long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after,” Jamie Lynn continued as she wiped tears away from her eyes. “I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago … not on a public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I’m very proud that she’s taking that step. If ending the conservatorship tomorrow or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will as long as she’s happy, so let’s keep praying.”

Jamie Lynn’s comments come shortly after her husband, Jamie Watson, shared his thoughts with The New York Post on June 25. “I can assure you [Britney’s] family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

Fans have been expressing their concern about Britney’s situation after she addressed her disdain toward her conservatorship for the very first time. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” the chart-topping artist vented to the judge on June 23. Britney pleaded for her life back, revealing she has felt “enslaved” by her father throughout her 13-year conservatorship, which was established in 2008 following her public breakdown. The songstress called the conservatorship “abusive” and requested it should end immediately.

As of now, Jamie and Bessemer Trust are in charge of Britney’s finances. Jodi Montgomery is the conservator of her person, putting the singer’s longtime manager in charge of medical decisions.

After the emotional Zoom hearing, Britney flew to Hawaii with her security team and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, for some much-needed quiet time.