Sam Asghari may have married pop legend Britney Spears, but the fitness trainer made a high-earning income before they met in 2016. The pair got married in June 2022 but decided to go their separate ways one year later. Will their divorce affect his net worth?

What Is Sam Asghari’s Net Worth?

In 2023, the ​Iran native is worth an estimated $5 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does Sam Asghari Make Money?

Sam founded Asghari Fitness, his business that provides personalized health and fitness programs to clients.

“Pursuing a career as a trainer was a natural progression. My family immigrated to the United States from Iran. They worked hard so I could have a life in America with more opportunities,” his bio read on the fitness website. “I made a promise to myself to make the most of their commitment and be the best version of myself while helping as many people as I can along the way.”

Sam charges members $9 a week for his program, which includes a training program, a 7-day meal plan, video demonstrations and shopping lists.

Sam Asghari Starred In Music Videos

Britney was “very supportive” of her estranged husband’s acting career and tried “as best” as she could to always be there for him as he chased his dreams.

“They always make time for each other when he’s filming,” a source exclusively told In Touch in March 2020. “He is always there for her, and she’s on his mind all of the time [while they’re working].”

Besides his modeling and acting career, Sam appeared in two music videos in 2016 – one of which was his then-future-wife’s.

After starring in Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” video, Sam appeared in Britney’s “Slumber Party” project, where they first met.

The Crossroads actress recalled their first interaction, revealing he left his phone number in her bag. “​​I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” she said during a January 2017 radio interview. “So, then I called him.”

Do Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have a Prenup?

The former couple experienced a normal-paced relationship after meeting in 2017, as they didn’t go public with their romance until a year later.

Sam popped the big question in September 2021 at her estate, leaving the “Circus” singer “happier than ever.”

“She knew Sam was going to propose and she’s been crazy with anticipation … She loves Sam and she loves the ring, she’s dancing around the house staring at it,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “[Her] dreams are finally coming true. She’s on cloud nine and says nothing can bring her down.”

The pair got married the following June in a private ceremony with A-list guests like Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

In Touch confirmed Sam and Britney split and were heading for divorce in August 2023, after the Grammy winner wanted “out of her marriage.”

“A divorce is in the works. Even though she’s pushed Sam to the brink with her erratic behavior, he would probably keep enduring it, but she’s adamant,” a source exclusively told In Touch.

Fans questioned if Sam would be entitled to her massive $70 million fortune. However, the fitness guru had already addressed the concerns after their 2021 engagement.

“Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”