Forty-eight hours in Las Vegas! Britney Spears took a trip to Las Vegas for the weekend with fiancé Sam Asghari and close friend Cade Hudson. The pop star shared photos to Instagram from her getaway to Sin City, showcasing all of her fun weekend festivities.

“Devil in disguise!!! Nights in Vegas … Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me !!!! Or wait … did I invite myself ??? Either way thanks for showing me such a good time !!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned her post on May 22.

The McComb, Mississippi, native’s post included snapshots of her and Sam lying out by the pool, wearing masquerade masks in their hotel room and kissing beneath a giant neon “Resorts World loves Britney” sign. The couple stayed in a suite at Resorts World Las Vegas, which displayed the massive sign that featured a photo of Britney projected on the side of the 59-story building.

Their weekend appeared to be quite busy, with the singer’s post showing a variety of activities while on the Las Vegas strip. This is a stark contrast to Britney’s previous time spent out and about in Vegas. The singer shared via Instagram last August that she “went out only two times” during her four-year Las Vegas residency.

The couple looked as happy as can be in the carousel of photos and videos, with Britney posing and acting out playful scenes with her fiancé. It seems she is finding her way in the aftermath of her conservatorship battle and tragic miscarriage, which she announced just one month after revealing she was pregnant with baby No. 3.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple’s statement read, which Britney shared via Instagram on May 14. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

Despite her heartbreak, the Grammy Award winner maintained a hopeful tone with her caption, thanking her fans for their “support.”

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family,” she wrote.

