Seeing results! Teen Mom OG alum Bristol Palin showed off her washboard abs and revealed how she lost 10 pounds by implementing healthy lifestyle changes.

The TV personality, 30, took to Instagram Stories with the impressive snap of her chiseled midsection on Thursday, November 5. “Down the 10 pounds that I gained. Hollla … (cutting alcohol and tiny tweaks in diet),” Bristol wrote.

The mom of three felt really excited about the noticeable differences she was seeing and wanted to share what worked for her with others. Bristol said abstaining from drinking was game-changing amid her wellness journey.

As of late, the former MTV star has been eating nutritiously, drinking smoothies full of beneficial ingredients and keeping active, all of which helped her obtain her incredible post-baby body.

Bristol, who shares 11-year-old son Tripp with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston, 30, is also the proud parent of 4-year-old daughter Sailor and 3-year-old son Atlee, whom she coparents with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, 32.

The Alaska native hasn’t looked back after announcing her departure from Teen Mom OG in April 2019 following one season on the reality series. Fans were not sure if she was playing a joke on them at the time because she shared the news on April Fool’s Day.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace … and honestly — my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” the public speaker wrote on Instagram. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

Bristol also shut down feud rumors and confirmed she had no bad blood with her costars. “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!” the real estate agent concluded her announcement. Since then, she has proven to be very serious about moving on with her life.

In September, she shared a precious snap of her three children looking so grown up with a fitting message, writing, “Lit-er-ally, everything.”

Fans are happy to see Bristol thriving after her exit from Teen Mom!