Is love in the (Alaskan) air? Teen Mom OG alum Bristol Palin sparked dating rumors after the 29-year-old posted a photo with contractor Zach Towers.

“Hometown,” she captioned a photo of herself and Zach, whom she tagged in the picture, wading in the water in their fishing gear on Saturday, July 11. Although Zach’s Instagram account is private, his bio read, “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Additionally, he also reps the states Virginia, Florida and Texas with a bald eagle emoji.

Although Bristol didn’t confirm they are dating, it didn’t stop fans from speculating in the comments. “Where do you find these hotties?” one user asked, while another added, “He cute! LOL new man?”

While Bristol hasn’t shared many details about her rumored boyfriend, he sounds like a standup guy according to his LinkedIn profile. He lives in Austin, Texas, and has been working as a commercial project manager at ECO Roof and Solar since 2017. He also used to volunteer at a youth development center which is a strong sign he’s great with kids.

Bristol, who is the daughter of former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, was last in a relationship was with former Texas A&M University quarterback Janson Moore. The pair made their romance Instagram official in November 2019. After only six weeks of dating, Bristol revealed they parted ways.

Prior to her relationship with the former athlete, she was married to retired U.S. Marine Dakota Meyer. The exes divorced in August 2018 after two years of marriage and share two daughters together — Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 3. Bristol also shares a son Tripp, 11, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.

Following her divorce from the military man, Bristol revealed she was a little nervous to give love another shot. “It’s a scary thing,” she said told Us Weekly in October 2018. “I’ve got my hands full, and it’s kind of daunting. It’s not even on my mind right now. … There’s no, like, rule book on dating after a divorce. It’s just a weird concept. I haven’t dated in so long. I’m like an old woman with so many kids. It’s a scary, weird thing to try to date with kids and then be in the spotlight.”

It looks like Bristol may have finally found her true love.