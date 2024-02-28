Dominic Purcell was introduced to a whole new fan base when he married Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus. However, he has been a successful working actor for decades before they tied the knot in 2023. What Is Dominic’s net worth, how does he make money and more?

What Is Dominic Purcell’s Net Worth?

The England native has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Dominic Purcell Make Money?

Dominic got an early start in acting when he attended the Australian Theatre for Young People and the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts after his family moved to Sydney, Australia, during his childhood.

He made his television debut while appearing in three episodes of Home and Away in 1991, which was followed by recurring roles on shows including Moby Dick, Water Rats and Heartbreak High.

Dominic is arguably best known for playing Lincoln Burrows in Fox’s Prison Break from 2005 until 2009, and again in 2017. Meanwhile, he also memorably portrayed Mick Rory/Heat Wave in The CW’s The Flash from 2014 until 2016 and Legends of Tomorrow from 2016 until 2021.

On the film side, Dominic appeared in 2004’s Blade: Trinity as Drake/Dracula and in the 2004 movie Three Way as Lewis “Lew” Brookbank.

How Else Does Dominic Purcell Make Money?

In addition to acting, Dominic has also made extra money as a producer. His production credits include the 2009 film Balibo and 2014 movie I Choose.

Who Has Dominic Purcell Dated?

The Blood Red Sky actor was previously married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 until 2008. The former couple welcomed four children – Lily-Rose, Augustus, Joseph and Audrey – during their marriage.

Following his split from Rebecca, Dominic moved on with AnnaLynne McCord. The pair revealed their romance in 2011 and dated off-on until 2020.

Dominic found love again when he started dating Tish in 2022. The couple announced their engagement in April 2023 and tied the knot four months later in August 2023. “It was like I was in a fairy tale,” Tish told Vogue about their wedding. “The most romantic fairy tale you could ever imagine.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

While Tish had previously been open about connecting with Dominic after she slid into his DMs ffollowing her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, a report in February 2024 claimed that she pursued the romance when he had been talking to her daughter Noah Cyrus.

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” a source claimed to Us Weekly, adding that Tish was “aware” that the “July” singer was “seeing” him at the time. Reps for Tish, Noah and Dominic have not responded to In Touch’s request for comment.

The insider added that Noah “is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” while she noticeably absent from the couple’s wedding. Not only did Noah skip out of the wedding, but Tish’s son Braison Cyrus also skipped out of the ceremony. However, Miley, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus were all present for the nuptials.