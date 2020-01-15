Who says exes can’t share anything? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston seem to be using the same stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth — 15 years after the former flames got divorced — according the womens’ Instagram page. There are several photos of the Ad Astra star, 56, attending a slew of events including the Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and more while Jennifer, 50, also happens to be in some snaps, too. Most recently, there are pictures of her dress from the Golden Globes in addition to her recent photo shoots with Variety magazine, New York Magazine and Entertainment Weekly.

Clearly, the ladies have quite a history with the Friends alum as they wished her a happy birthday as well as posting silly photos of her on the ‘gram. It wouldn’t be a total shock if Jen introduced her ex to the style gurus since they were together for quite some time.

Despite their rocky past, the Hollywood A-listers seem to be on good terms these days. So much so, after the handsome hunk took home a Golden Globes trophy for Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture on January 5, the actress couldn’t help but look happy for him. “Jen was all smiles. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care about not winning,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “Her eyes welled up with emotion when Brad won.”

Afterward, fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski shared a photo of Brad holding his new statue. “Congratulations to #BradPitt for his win at the @goldenglobes tonight,” the caption read. Of course, many people hit the “like” button — including Jen!

Even though the two didn’t pose together on the carpet or inside the star-studded event, the Oklahoma native was actually looking forward to seeing the brunette beauty. “I’ll run into Jen — she’s a good friend,” he told Entertainment Tonight before the festivities began.

Brad and Jen reunited twice this year — at her 50th birthday party and her Christmas bash. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” an additional source told In Touch exclusively. “This show of solidarity, at a small gathering like this, is very special. It’s a very grown up gesture on Jen’s part. You also have to remember, it’s a Christmas party, and they do have a lot of the same friends in common.”

Well, couples that stay together, dress well together, right? *Hint, hint, guys.*