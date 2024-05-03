Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted on a rare public outing together when they hit the beach in Santa Barbara for a romantic walk. The couple took their dogs along for the outdoor stroll on Monday, April 29.

In photos from the outing, Brad, 60, wrapped an arm around his girlfriend’s shoulder and pulled her close to him. They were sipping on hot beverages and it appeared to be windy near the water. The actor wore a white shirt and linen pants, while Ines, 31, bundled up with a puffer vest over her white dress. Brad and Ines looked at ease with each other on their casual outing.

It’s quite rare to see Brad and Ines out together, as they generally keep their relationship out of the public eye. The couple was first linked in November 2022 following Ines’ separation from Paul Wesley (the exes’ divorce was finalized in March). They attended a Bono concert and were spotted backstage together. Ines then supported her man at the afterparty for the premiere of his film Babylon the following month.

In February, In Touch confirmed that Brad and Ines were living together. However, a source revealed that the jewelry designer has not met Brad’s kids yet. The Oscar winner shares six children with ex Angelina Jolie.

“[Ines] knows it’s a touchy situation [with Angelina],” the insider exclusively shared. “She clearly wants to let them enjoy their bonding time with Brad one-on-one.”

While Brad’s relationship with his older children remains strained, he has been spending time with the three younger kids, according to the source. Ines has been photographed leaving the premises of Brad’s home when the kids are visiting.

Since Angelina, 48, still “exerts a lot of control” over the situation, Ines makes sure to keep her distance. “There’s no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina,” the insider added.

In February, Ines joined the A-lister at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he presented pal Bradley Cooper with an award. Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Brad and Ines were seated next to each other inside the event.

“Ines gets it. She isn’t shy, she’s super confident, and she goes after what she wants,” a source previously told In Touch. “She likes Brad and she didn’t make that a secret, which he found refreshing.”