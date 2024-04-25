Ines de Ramon has been linked to Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt for over a year. The two were first spotted together at a Bono concert in November 2022 and have appeared to be going strong ever since.

But much like their relationship, Ines keeps herself out of the spotlight. Though she was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, Ines has maintained a relatively low profile. Get to know more about the businesswoman who is dating one of the most sought-after bachelors in Hollywood.

Ines de Ramon Was Born in December

According to reports, Ines was born on December 19, 1992, and her birthday falls one day after Brad’s (he was born on December 18, 1963). Per her LinkedIn, she attended college at the University of Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2010 to 2013 and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration (B.B.A.).

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ines de Ramon Was Previously Married to Actor Paul Wesley

Ines was first linked to Paul — known for the roles of Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — in 2018. The following year, the couple sparked marriage rumors, but didn’t comment on the big news. It wasn’t until Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev appeared to confirm their union when she mentioned Paul’s “wife” during a June 2019 podcast appearance, according to People. Paul and Ines separated in 2022, and their divorce was finalized in February, per the outlet.

Ines de Ramon Speaks Five Languages

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ines speaks five languages, including French, English, Spanish, German and Italian. She also is an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, per LinkedIn.

Ines de Ramon Works in the Jewelry Industry

Ines, who is now the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry, previously held roles in the jewelry department at Christie’s and at luxury Swiss jeweler De Grisogono. She has worked with Anita Ko, a favorite among celebrities, since 2020, per LinkedIn.

Ines de Ramon Is Dating Brad Pitt

Though she and Brad keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye, Ines accompanied the actor to the premiere of his movie Babylon in December 2022. While she did not walk the red carpet with him, they were spotted mingling at an afterparty together, and they have been seen together at numerous events since.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt Moved in Together

The couple started living together at the beginning of this year, a source previously told In Touch, and things appear to be going well for the couple. The Moneyball star “is also truly in love with Ines,” a source told In Touch. “They’ve even talked about getting married and starting a family of their own.”